44 Tennessee football players unavailable for practice, scrimmage cancelled

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 19: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Volunteers are just a few weeks away from their season opener, but right now head coach Jeremy Pruitt is just worried about getting his entire team healthy after announcing the Vols have several new positive COVID-19 cases to report.

Pruitt told the media on Saturday that there are 7 or 8 active positive cases on the team currently.

The Vols have continued to practice over the last couple of days, but because of contact tracing, 44 players did not participate. Only 30 offensive players practiced.

Pruitt said that 48 players have missed 14 days due to quarantine (2 players quarantined twice), adding that contact tracing has really been difficult for the preparation of the team.

There was a scrimmage planned for this afternoon at Neyland Stadium, but that was cancelled with lack of players available.

The Volunteers kick off the season Saturday, Sept. 26th at Texas A&M.