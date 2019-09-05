2019 Titans statistical predictions

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 2: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during a game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Nashville,Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jets 26-22. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Another night, another round of predictions…

These are just my predictions on the Titans and their individual performances this season.

OFFENSE

Marcus Mariota –

3500 Yards, 24 TD’s, 11 INT’s

Derrick Henry –

1150 Yards, 11 TD’s

Dion Lewis –

390 Yards, 2 TD’s Rushing

44 Rec. 380 Yards, 2 TD’s

Delanie Walker –

60 Rec. 740 Yards, 6 TD’s

Corey Davis –

64 Rec. 930 Yards, 7 TD’s

Adam Humphries –

70 Rec. 800 Yards, 5 TD’s

I think it will be a good year for Mariota with the Titans setting up the passing game with playaction off of Derrick Henry. The other key is how much quicker the passing game will be with Mariota able to unload quickly to Walker and Humphries who can win off the snap quickly.

I know many of you are looking for 1,000 yards from Corey Davis, but I do not think that is as important as him making big plays down the field. I look for more yards per catch from Davis this season and shock plays as teams have to cheat up on Walker an Humphries.

What Derrick Henry will we get? I don’t know? He’s going to get the chances though and I don’t think he will be as bad as he was to start last season so I think he gets off to a faster start.

DEFENSE

Kevin Byard –

90 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 5 INT’s

Malcolm Butler –

50 Tackles, 3 INT’s

Logan Ryan –

80 Tackles, 2 INT’s

Adoree Jackson –

60 Tackles, 1 INT

Kenny Vaccaro –

75 Tackles, 2 INT’s

Jurrell Casey –

65 Tackles, 8 Sacks

Harold Landry –

60 Tackles, 9 Sacks

Cameron Wake –

5.5 Sacks

Jayonn Brown –

110 Tackles, 5 Sacks, 2 INT’s

Rashaan Evans –

120 Tackles, 6 Sacks, 2 INT’s

Here’s the big question for the Titans defense, how often are the playing with the lead? If the offense is better and can get them out front they will have more chances to rush the passer and create sacks and turnovers. I think we’ll see some of that and the INT numbers will be up.

I also think we will see a very big season from Rashaan Evans who the Titans will use all over the field as they look to take advantage of his size and great speed.

These numbers look lofty to me, but I think as this team looks to go from good to great they can be attainable in a 16 game season. Obviously, injuries can slow anyone down.