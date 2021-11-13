2-Minute Drill featuring Titans RB D’Onta Foreman

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Every week during the NFL regular season, News 2’s Kayla Anderson goes one-on-one with different Tennessee Titans players for the “2-Minute Drill.”

This week she introduces fans to running back D’Onta Foreman, who is expected to take on a bigger role in the run game with Derrick Henry out at least 6-8 weeks.

Foreman, who played college ball at Texas, shares what it has been like to play alongside Adrian Peterson. He also explains his love for fashion and gives his thoughts on the Longhorns joining the SEC.

Click on the video above to watch full interview.