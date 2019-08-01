10 outlandish Titans predictions for 2019

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 11: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Time for 10 outlandish Titans predictions. 10 predictions that I do not think will actually happen, but under the right conditions bizarre and unlikely scenarios could emerge.

1) The Titans defense ranks 1st in the NFL.

Yeah, it’s year 2 for Dean Pees who runs a very complex

system that requires players to learn more and more about

pre-snap movement and disguise. Everybody’s back and

if Harold Landry and Cam Wake can bring pressure on the

edges it could a big year.

2) Marcus Mariota gets a new deal, mid-season.

You’re absolutely right, the big question is can he stay

healthy and so what if he’s healthy at week 8, but what if

he’s putting up big numbers and the Titans say better to

deal now than February? They have a plan for Marcus

and be shocked if they didn’t already have numbers in

place.

3) Jack Conklin gets benched.

It’s a huge season for Conklin and the pressure is on.

Conklin has looked good so far in camp, but what if he

struggles out of the gate and Kelly plays well for Lewan?

We could easily see Kelly flip to the right side with the

Titans knowing Conklin isn’t in their future.

4) Ben Jones gets cut.

Yeah, I’m way out on a ledge on this one. What if Jones

struggles in the preseason though and Corey Levin

continues to develop? Mike Vrabel talks about teams

ramping up to January and what if they feel Levin

in 16 weeks is a better player than Jones. They could also

save $4.5-million against the cap by cutting Jones.

5) Corey Davis tops 10 TD’s

I know this is what Titan fans are salivating over. The

thought of a real go to red zone target. The way he’s

attacking the ball in camp he’s going to have a lot thrown

his way and defenses will have to account for Walker and

Humphries underneath. I see a lot of one on one for Corey

and Marcus giving him a lot of chances to make plays.

6) The secondary goes from 10 INT’s to 18.

Yep, that’s a massive jump, but I actually think it is

entirely possible. Here are the numbers last year…

Byard 4, Butler 3, Jackson 2, Vaccaro 1, Ryan 0.

I think the offense will score more putting more teams

in obvious passing situations and they will benefit

from a healthier pass rush. Mike Vrabel’s had a year

to work with Landry and Finch and now bring in Wake

and I think they’ll get a lot more pressure forcing more

bad throws and opportunities for the secondary. Maybe

Adoree Jackson will even score!

7) The Titans win 3 games!

OMG! Did I just write that? Could Adam Rank be right?

Folks just look at the schedule. They could play well and

lose all 4 of their first 4 games. If they start 0-4 they’re in

trouble with the Chiefs, Chargers, and Saints all coming to

Nissan Stadium and road games ahead at Indy, Carolina

and Houston. If it starts poorly it could spiral out of control.

8) Sharif Finch has a breakout season.

We saw it from Jayon Brown last year and we are all

all expecting it from Harold Landry this year, but what if

it’s Finch? He’s on the field all the time at training camp,

they didn’t draft or sign anyone to take his job and he’s

had a year with Mike Vrabel. Vrabel joined the Texas staff

in 2014, that year Whitney Mercilus had 5 sacks. The

next two years he exploded for 12 and 7.5, could Finch be

their Mercilus?

9) Derrick Henry gets benched.

I know, it’s blasphemy for even saying it. Look I don’t

think it’s going to happen, but there is a lot of pressure

on this guy to be the guy he was the last 4 weeks of the

season when he topped 500 yards. If he goes back to

trying to hit home runs every play and bouncing to the

outside over and over again we could start to see more

of David Fluellen and Dion Lewis. The head coach loves

Fluellen and he was ready to start taking away carries in

2018 when he got hurt against the Patriots. Had he stayed

healthy who knows where we would be right now?

10) Titans go to the Super Bowl.

Steve McNair took the Titans to the Super Bowl in year 5,

it’s year 5 for Mariota. Mariota is also facing some of the

same criticism and skepticism McNair faced. They’ve

addressed the offensive line with a big Heisman winning

running back and the defense is looking to take the

jump from good to dominant. Oh and have I mentioned

the head coach has a mustache?

If I had $100 I am not betting it on any of these, but every season something unexpected always happens.