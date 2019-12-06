1 on 1 with Will Compton

In his single season in Nashville linebacker Will Compton became a colorful and beloved character in the Titans locker room.

Not only was he the leader of the self proclaimed “wolfpack” but he was a huge part of the “for the boys” movement that bizarrely took over the Titans locker room.

Compton was picked up a few weeks ago by the Oakland Raiders and is not starting at middle linebacker as the Titans head to Oakland for a critical AFC game between the two teams.

We caught up with Compton via Skype to talk about what can only be called “The Will Compton Revenge Game”!