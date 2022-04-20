Nashville, TN (WKRN)- In just eleven days, the new GEODIS park will host Nashville SC’s first home game of the season against the Philadelphia Union.

This is the largest soccer specific stadium in MLS, holding 30,000 fans and it’s built in a way that allows everyone to have a great view of the game.

On Wednesday, News 2’s Kayla Anderson had the opportunity to chat one-on-one with Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre, finding out what fans should expect when they walk in for the first time!

Click on the video above for the full interview and tour of GEODIS Park.



