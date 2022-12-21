NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee family is convinced their daughter is a walking talking miracle. Nine-year-old Evelyn Jefferson faced death with a massive brain bleed and won.

A regular morning routine turned into a nightmare for Evelyn.

“Sometimes I still don’t believe it. I think it’s like, a part of a dream. And I’m gonna wake up at some point,” Evelyn told News 2’s Alex Denis.

March 7, 2022, she went from getting ready for school to unresponsive in a matter of minutes. Her family credits the miraculous moments that followed for making their family whole again.

“Evelyn comes down. and says, ‘mom, my head hurts,'” recalled Alissa Jefferson, her twin sister.

“She started crying. So, that’s completely unusual,” Evan Jefferson, their father, added.

“I’m the one holding her hair back while she’s getting sick. And I’m like, What in the world is going on?” remembered Ella Jefferson, the older sister.

“By the time I’d gotten to the hospital, she couldn’t get out of the car,” Stacey Jefferson, their mother, continued, “I just remember, as they’re doing this scan, I hear… oh.”

“They were talking about Life Flight, and I’m like, ‘Whoa,'” Evan finished her sentence.

What happened next the family said was a series of God incidents.

“By then we have prayers everywhere. My school is praying, his work is praying, our church is praying,” Stacey said.

It was too rainy for Life Flight, so the EMT allowed Stacey to ride in the ambulance from Shelbyville to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt instead.

The surgical director of the Pediatric Neuro-Vascular program Dr. Michael Dewan greeted the family as Evelyn lost her ability to recall and communicate.

“She’d apologize that she didn’t even know her name,” said Evan.

The nine-year-old had an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that ruptured causing a critical bleeding.

Dr. Dewan added, “She herself was close to death, close to losing her ability to ever speak again or understand speech.”

The surgical team had to move fast.

“We took off the window of bone, and then we opened up the covering of the brain called the dura, and as soon as that was opened up, hemorrhage and blood clots started coming out at us,” he said.

After several hours had passed, Stacey said Evelyn was talking.

“She said, ‘How’s everyone at school? and I said, ‘good. They miss you.’ And she holds my hand,” Alissa said.

Evelyn added, “I had forgotten how to read, which was probably one of the worst things because reading…I love reading.”

She also loves singing and acting, even landing the role of Miss Hannigan from the play Annie.

“I honestly didn’t think I was gonna get Miss Hannigan. There were a lot of other people who were pretty good,” she said.

Dr. Dewan even agreed her recovery is impressive.

“The fact that she is now articulating so well to the point that she can be an integral part of this play is nothing short of remarkable,” he added, “I want I want to see some footage.”

“We had already learned not to take things for granted. And this just kind of reinforced that,” her dad said. “We’ve learned what strong faith even little girls can have.”

“I’m like, Wow! Look what God has done,” said Evelyn.