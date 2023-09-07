NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dianne, a lifelong Nashville resident, described the sometimes harrowing experience trying to cross roads in East Nashville. Talking about neighborhood speeding in this part of town is second only to the weather but more intense.

“Yeah, if I can gauge it, if I can look at what’s come and I can gauge it. But to just start began walking if you don’t have the street smarts. But you have to be careful because they try to get you here…I said, God Almighty, I said, let’s see if I can gauge what this one’s doing. And I had stopped signs there before and then they took them out. But it’s very dangerous there,” explained Dianne.

She’s chosen to go by foot most of the time for the past three years and it has gotten easier judging the traffic. But speeding drivers are still always on her mind. She wishes more people would ditch their cars once in a while, maybe we’d all get a better understanding and slow it down.

“Slow down. Take out the key. Get your walking shoes on and start walking. Balance that and as they said stretch that gas.”

Not far away on 16th Avenue, a hill seems to launch drivers through this densely-packed neighborhood.

An old slow down sign indicates this has been a problem for sometime, with neighbors repeatedly reaching out to the city and finding themselves on a list of a couple dozen streets slated for action.

Brad Freeze with the Nashville Department of Transportation said the department has steam lined the process for neighbors to take action to combat speeders easier.

“Last year we deployed 10 projects. This year, we’ve already deployed 42 projects. So we’ve deployed four times more projects this year. So we’re having good success, accelerating our delivery. We’ve also, this has always been a community driven program, right. In the past, we actually required the community to drive the balloting process in in their neighborhoods, we had a neighborhood champion who did that well. Last year, we actually updated our process to have an online balloting system that we help support,” explained Freeze.

The results seem encouraging in terms of the number of problems being addressed, like on 16th Avenue where work will begin any day on a speeding fix.

The city will best determine what means will be deployed on 16th, until then, tattered signs and extreme caution on foot will have to do.