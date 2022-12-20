NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pastor of Wellspring Worship Center, Tyron Carter, has a story about a friend he thinks everyone should hear.

“I went to school in Atlanta, Georgia,” Carter recalls, “That’s when we met, and you know, [learned] of her story of the train accident.”

The story begins in 2008.

“I had a dream,” remembers Carter’s friend Traci Collins, “I saw debris. I saw the helicopter. But, I didn’t see the person. I just saw that it was a really, really bad accident. I prayed for this person. I spoke life over this person. And, that person was me.”

On the evening of November 20th, then 21-year-old Collins finished her day job and was rushing to a singing rehearsal.

“It was traffic everywhere. I had to figure out back ways to get there, but I was still like pressed to get there,” Collins says.

She came to an intersection with a railroad track but no stop sign.

“Even with my stopping, looking, and listening to see whether a train was coming there was no indication at all,” Collins explains, “The train blindsided me hitting me in my door. The truck flipped 150 feet down and off the tracks on the other side.”

Emergency crews arrived, and Collins’ heart had stopped. A Life Flight arrived, and EMTs lost her again. Then in the emergency room, Collins flatlined for the third time.

“I had a multiplicity of injuries, one being a hangman’s fracture, which is the same one that Christopher Reeves had. You’re either supposed to be paralyzed for the rest of your life, or you’re instantly out of here.” Collins continues, “My chest had contusions. My liver was deeply lacerated, and both of my lungs collapsed. My skull was busted, [and] I had torn brain tissue.”

Doctors weren’t sure if she would live through the night.

“To actually know someone that knocked on death’s door, and now has no residue,” Carter says, “She can run. She can jump. She can sing – she can really sing.”

Doctors also told Collins it would take her two years to recover from her injuries.

“It turned out to be from November to February of the following year. Literally, December, January, February, three months,” Collins says in awe.

“He says miracles, signs, and wonders follow those who believe,” Carter says.

“There is nothing, absolutely nothing, impossible for our Father if you believe and if you’re struggling to believe,” Collins continues, “Let me be a witness to your unbelief.”