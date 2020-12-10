Wilson County sees consistent growth with red hot housing market

WILSON CO., Tenn,. (WKRN) — A red hot real estate market has played a huge role in driving Wilson County’s extensive growth.

Those moving to the area attribute the county’s success to the people, a superb school system, and reasonable home values.

“The comradery in this neighborhood is unlike any other place I’ve lived,” Meghan Ockerman said, who’s spent the last decade in Mt. Juliet. She recently moved to a new home in the Baird Farms neighborhood. “We love it here.”

Others, like realtor, Shaun Cavanaugh, feel the same. “Historically, the county has been a top mover, if you will, for people who have been relocating to Tennessee or moving to a different county, but really the last five to six years has been the consistent nearly 3% growth.”

“In Wilson, especially compared to parts of Davidson and Williamson, you get more bang for your buck,” Cavanaugh said.

Wilson County’s popularity has forced inventory to drop and prices to rise. The county is seeing a growth rate of about 8% in the sales price perspective over last September.

“To be able to come out here, 12 years ago and get in at $160,000-$170,000 in Providence, that was huge,” Ockerman said. “That wouldn’t happen today.”

No it would not.

“We’re looking around the mid-$300,000s to get into a moderately well spaced home from the square footage perspective,” he added.

According to Zillow, as of October of this year, the typical home value in Wilson County was just under $325,000 – up nearly 6% year over year.

The most recent data from the Middle Eastern Tennessee Association of Realtors shows new listings dropped 17% for single family homes and 43% for townhomes/condo, with inventory dropping 46.7% and 41.9% respectively.

Data from Eastern Middle TN Association of Realtors

“There are certainly growing pains, but I feel the city has open conversations with how to best accommodate Wilson County’s growth,” Cavanaugh said.

Some of those growing pains include increased traffic and crowding in the classrooms. Also, the unexpected devastation from the March 3rd tornado outbreak.

The outbreak hit Mt. Juliet hard. Three people died when a twister tore through the heart of the community. In the weeks that followed, the COVID-19 pandemic began to rapidly unfold, slowing some construction projects.

“Quite a few properties in that destructive path ended up hitting the market,” Cavanaugh said. “Some are repaired; some are resale value; some are being sold as damaged property.”

Cavanaugh added that more people are moving to Mt. Juliet with some of the residential re-development that’s happened following the tornado.

“We have a growth rate of about 8% in the sales price perspective from last September,” Cavanaugh said. “Over the years the county as a whole has grown nearly 3%, which still keeps us at a nationwide perspective as one of the top 100 counties consistently over the last decade.”

As Mt. Juliet and the rest of Wilson County prepare for a new year, News 2 is taking a closer look at this unique part of Middle Tennessee. Join us for special reports – Wilson County: The Good, The Bad, The Future – all day Thursday, Dec. 10.