Wilson County schools looking at potential plans for upcoming year amid COVID-19 pandemic

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After experiencing a tornado that caused $85 million in damages to two of its schools, Wilson County is now looking at what’s next following COVID-19 shutdowns.

“If it’s inclement weather or even the flu, we have plans in place,” Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “The big thing is no one has ever planned or had any kind of contingency plan in place for something of this magnitude.”

So far, 2020 has already proven to be a challenging year. Wilson County students haven’t seen the inside of a classroom since March 2.

“We’re going to look at that when we come back to school before we introduce any new material, new instruction. And look to see where our students are, get them ready just like we would after summer,” Wright said.

But when will that be? And how will school days look different?

Wright says it’s something we’ll have to wait and see about as COVID-19 reopening plans continue to unfold.

“Do we change our scheduling? I think some parts of the country are looking at every other day as far as dividing their school populations up by half,” Wright said.

Wright mentioned something the district must be extra cautious about is how families will react to scheduling. Especially as some parents are working full time amid the pandemic.

“I’m just going to put it out there, we’re going to stumble. We all will,” Wright said.

As for now, the focus is on the end of this school year, virtually. But the scheduled August 6 start date is still on the table.

Wright says she doesn’t know if social distancing guidelines or protective equipment will still be needed at the beginning of next school year.

“What will that look like? Who takes ownership of that? Who sets the protocols and procedures?” Wright asked.

All questions that, for now, remain unanswered.