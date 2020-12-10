Wilson County Schools director focused on district’s academic growth amid unprecedented year

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County’s growth is steady and strong. When the year began, Director of Schools, Dr. Donna Wright said the district projected over 19,000 enrolled students, but then came March 3.

The EF-3 tornado destroyed West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary. A few weeks later, Dr. Wright found herself thrust into discussions regarding COVID-19.

“There has never been anything that has demanded the amount of thinking, because anything you might have anticipated or planned for, it goes away,” said Wright.

What hasn’t gone away is the number of families moving to Wilson county, even during the pandemic. The district grows by roughly 400 new students every school year. “The average elementary school is about 4-600 students so if you think about it, that’s almost the capacity of a new building a year,” said Wright.

While it’s difficult to tally an exact number during Covid, with so many learning options available to families, Dr. Wright believes the county is close to the anticipated 19,000 students. She’s now faced with finding space for them and those displaced by the tornado.

“We had to place 1,700 students and 150 staff members.”

Getting creative, while considering COVID-19 and social distancing, students and staff were disbursed to other schools including the new Greenhill High School which opened in August. It’s a temporary solution as the district goes through the process of rebuilding and reopening the damaged schools and plans for future growth.

“We’re going to need an additional elementary school, an additional middle school, and five years out there’s going to be a need for a 6th high school.”

There is also the challenge of finding teachers during a time when daily demands have never been higher. “This is a hard time to be an educator,” said Wright.

For now, she is focused on upholding Wilson County School’s level 5 status, the highest awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education. The score determined by the impact schools have on their students’ academic growth year over year.

“Parents are making active decisions that this is where they want to relocate, and they tell us it’s because of the educational system.”

A standard Dr. Wright is unwilling to compromise even during a pandemic.

As Mt. Juliet and the rest of Wilson County prepare for a new year, News 2 is taking a closer look at this unique part of Middle Tennessee. Join us for special reports – Wilson County: The Good, The Bad, The Future – all day Thursday, Dec. 10.