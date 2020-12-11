Wilson County law enforcement officers adapt to the demands of a growing population

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County is one of Tennessee’s fastest growing counties. For the county’s law enforcement, more people means more crimes and different ways of policing than in the past.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has had to keep up with the growth. They have more officers, and now they are battling new kinds of crimes. “It’s amazing how big this county has gotten over those years,” said Captain Scott Moore.

In his 21 years as a Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy, Captain Moore has seen the county’s population explode, and with it the department, “Currently we have 275-280 employees, and it was not even half that 20 years ago.”

Wilson county law officers have had to adapt to the demands of a growing area, starting with how they respond to a call for service.

“Back in 1999, compared to now, the population was a lot less. When a call came out it was easier to get to, you didn’t have 1,000 red lights and traffic to fight against,” said Moore.

The county’s growth has led to bigger schools and more students, along with the need for more school resource officers. Moore said there were only seven when he started, now the county is up to 43 SROs.

“We used to have them in high school and middle schools and that changed in 2013 after the Sandy Hook incident when you had a school shooting in an elementary school,” said Moore. “Having the visibility, the presence of an SRO at a school, having that patrol car parked at a school will deter a lot of crime.”

According to Moore, drugs and the crime associated with drugs have always been an issue, but now the department is going after dealers like never before. “There’s a state law in Tennessee that says if a dealer, sells, administers or delivers fentanyl-laced drugs to a user who ends up dying as a result of those drugs, they can be charged with 2nd-degree murder and that is something we’ve been pursuing in every single case.”