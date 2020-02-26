Williamson County first responders find themselves in need of help storm aftermath

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Responding to the aftermath of storms is something emergency management crews are prepared to do. However, in October of 2019 two Williamson County EMA workers needed help.

“We got a call on Saturday evening that our property had been damaged,” said Sean Cothron, Communications and Technology coordinator for Williamson Co. EMA.

On October 26, 2019, the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga pushed through Middle Tennessee. Widespread damage was reported. “Trees crossed roads and powerlines were down,” said Cothron.

The damage done at Cothron’s family property in Perry County was caused by straight-line winds estimated between 70 and 90 mph. Cothron said it took six hours to clear the road in order for him to reach the property. “When we finally made it to our place, our hearts were broken.”

He said there are barely any trees left standing on the four acres of land. The power was out in that area for almost three weeks. “I have never seen damage to that scale.”

And he was not the only member of the Williamson County EMA left to deal with the aftermath of devastating winds on October 26. Bill Jorgensen, the Public Safety Director, was also personally impacted by that same storm system.

“We were on the first floor keeping an eye on the weather… and all of a sudden I could hear my son screaming from the front of the house,” Jorgensen said. “That’s when a tree fell in the backyard and hit the house.”

Months later both are still rebuilding after the storm. “It makes me feel good that we will get back to normal, and we will get through it,” Jorgensen said.

