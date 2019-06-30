WATCH: Tennessee’s Hemp Surge special

It stands to become the next cash crop. Tennessee’s hemp surge is in full swing, with nearly 3,000 licensed growers in the state. Last year, there were just 226.
News 2 has spent weeks investigating Tennessee’s Hemp Surge. Linda Ong prepared special reports for every newscast on Thursday. The special above features the best moments from the day.
