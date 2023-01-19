NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s five deadliest roads are spread out citywide. One local group has a safety plan they unveiled this month, but for it to work, they need everyone on board.

In Wesley Smith’s East Nashville office hangs a map of Nashville highlighting the deadliest roads.

“We saw I want to say three or four pedestrian fatalities just in this 1.7 mile stretch just in 2022,” said Wesley Smith, policy and government relations manager with Walk Bike Nashville.

That 1.7 mile stretch is Dickerson Pike from Trinity Lane to Broadmoor and Ewing Drive.

“This has been the most dangerous stretch for several years for pedestrians,” said Smith.

But, Smith also believes these deadly roads can be fixed. Just this month his organization, Walk Bike Nashville, unveiled a 80-page plan to add less expensive but still meaningful improvements along Dickerson Pike, including more safe spaces on the medians for pedestrians to stand, extending the curbs, and adding sidewalks. They hope to start seeing some of these changes as soon as this year.

“The biggest thing over and over again is sidewalks. We want sidewalks to be able to walk to the store, or corner store or church or to work… There’s not always sidewalks to get even to the bus stop,” said Smith. “We are hoping to see a decrease this year from those efforts.”

Walk Bike Nashville says the other four deadliest roads are Nolensville Pike, Old Hickory Boulevard, Murfreesboro Pike and Elm Hill Pike – all in different parts of town, but all have similar dangers like less crosswalks; poor lighting at night when Metro police records show more than half the pedestrian deaths happen; and drivers simply going too fast.

“Driving fast is not worth the minute or two it will save you on your commute. You need to be thinking about, if I slow down a little bit, that could save a life,” said Smith.

Smith is optimistic that lives will be saved with the changes made along Charles E. Davis Boulevard. The city installed speed bumps, flashing beacons and new crosswalks to cut down on the drag racing that would happen there.

Walk Bike Nashville is currently working on a grant to design and install roadside memorials that show where pedestrians have been struck and killed. The goal is to remind drivers that we must all share these roads.

“We need the sidewalks, and we need the infrastructure, but in the meantime, we need the driver awareness and the pedestrian awareness,” he said.

Walk Bike Nashville is hosting its 6th Annual Pedestrian and Memorial event and walk January 28th from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at 2940 Dickerson Pike.