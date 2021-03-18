Vaccine Q&A: What you need to know about getting the COVID vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two million Tennesseans and counting have rolled up their sleeves to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the millions still unvaccinated in our state, there are many lingering questions about the process and what happens afterwards.

News 2 asked you for questions, and Josh Breslow is finding answers with TriStar Skyline Dr. Marshall Hall.

Questions range from what side effects to expect to how long vaccines last. Watch the interview to learn more.

According to the Tennessee State Health Department, the vaccine is free to Tennesseans. But, your vaccination provider may submit charges to your insurance provider for administration fees. The public information hotline number is (877) 857-2945.

The department of health has rolled out a tool that will help you determine when your COVID-19 vaccination distribution phase.

If you have questions regarding the scheduling of your vaccine, call (866)-442-5301.

The Tennessee Association of Human Resource Agencies provides transportation assistance to seniors who need a ride to get a vaccine.

You can also read more answers to frequently asked questions here.