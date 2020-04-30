Tourism CEO says it took economic tragedy from flood to transform Nashville into ‘It City’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ten years ago Nashville experienced a historic, devastating flood topped by a recession. 2010 was a tough one, but we bounced back.

Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation (NCVC), said it look economic tragedy to transform Nashville into the ‘It City’ of today that we know as Music City, USA.

Following the storm, Nashville saw nine years of record economic performance. Spyridon told News 2 the city outperformed every market in the country, according to Spent Travel Research.

Nashville’s tourism industry broke records in 2019, according to NCVC. We saw 16.1 million visitors in 2019, an increase of six percent over 2018’s 15.2 million visitors.

For the eighth year in a row, Music City was recognized as a top destination to visit in the world. Meaning, just two years after the historic 2010 flood, Nashville was booming.

Spyridon watched Nashville recover from 9/11 and now through the downtown tornado, he knows we’ll recover from COVID-19.

“We lost business, then 9/11, then the flood and recession combined… I feel like our skill set and resiliency and our location, our geographic location and the product itself; it’s music. Music heals, music soothes​,” he said.

From strong convention bookings, to openings of new hotels and restaurants, Lower Broadway and a hot sports scene, Spyridon says we have it all, including, a great airport.

Nashville International Airport was one of the fastest growing airports in North America, serving 18.3 million passengers in 2019, according to NCVC. But we didn’t get to where we are in one day.

​​”Nobody got hit harder than we did with recession and flood at the same time and coming out of that is when we started this nine year run,” Spyridon said. “It took devastation and economic tragedy for us to kick start ourselves into arguably the most prolific growth run in the history of cities in the United States​​.”

Now, just like in 2010, we’re seeing devastation — flooded now, with uncertainty and debt.

“We’ve been rocking for nine years, to get back to that level, is going to take a pretty good while, but getting back to business it will be sooner than 12-18 months with protocols and limited capacities but we need to get that music playing ​,” Spyridon said. “We know what to do how to do it and we just need to do it more safely this time​​.”

This time, Nashville will be recovering with a mask.