NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last year, Nashville had a record number of pedestrian deaths, with 49 people killed while walking or biking in the city.

It’s a danger that occurs throughout the city, but some areas have proved worse than others.

Data compiled by the Nashville Department of Transportation in partnership with Walk Bike Nashville and other city leaders shows almost 90% of high injury intersections are in “highly vulnerable” areas.

Those are areas with the highest concentrations of poverty, renters and housing cost-burdened households. Data indicates that people who live in those areas are also “overrepresented in traffic deaths and severe injuries.”

The findings come from the city’s Vision Zero action plan, which was officially adopted in Aug. 2022 after months of surveys and studies. The goal of the five-year plan is to completely eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries in the city.

In addition to “vulnerable areas” studies showed streets with more and faster traffic are more likely to be “high injury” streets. Speeding is also more rampant in areas that are considered vulnerable.

The area of Gallatin Pike between Old Hickory Boulevard and Dupont Avenue in Madison, for example, is located entirely within a highly vulnerable area.

Between 2014 and 2021, there were around 160 motorist collisions reported in the area, including 149 with minor injuries, nine with serious injuries and two with fatalities. Six of those were pedestrian collisions, with one serious injury and five minor injuries.

Nolensville Pike from Elysian Fields to Providence Heights is another vulnerable area with a high speed corridor, despite the speed limit being 40 mph. Since 2014, two people driving and seven people walking have lost their lives in the area.

One of the city’s most dangerous intersections for pedestrians is also located in that area of Nolensville Pike. The Vision Zero team compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in Nashville. Below is a full list of the top 10 most dangerous.

1. Lafayette Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard

2. Gallatin Pike and Neelys Bend Road

3. Gallatin Pike and Berkley Drive

4. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 5th Ave N

5. Gallatin Pike and Madison Street

6. Nolensville Pike and Welshwood Drive

7. Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive

8. Murfreesboro Pike and E Thompson Lane

9. Gallatin Pike S and Maple Street

10. 14th Avenue North and Broadway Street

News 2 digs deeper into new safety initiatives being implemented to make roads safer for people walking or biking in Middle Tennessee. Join us for our special reports, Pedestrian Dangers, all day Thursday in every newscast and WKRN.com.