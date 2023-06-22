WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — In just over a week, one of the nation’s strictest laws restricting LGBTQ rights goes into effect.

On July 1, it will be illegal for Tennessee doctors to provide transgender kids with gender-affirming care.

News 2’s Kendall Ashman held a roundtable with engaged Wilson County voters, on both sides of the aisle, to see if it’s possible to find common ground.

“One piece of legislation prohibits gender affirming care for minors who are transgender. That officially becomes law in July. I do want to know your thoughts as voters,” Ashman said.

“I’m not saying this is a phase for kids. I understand this is a big issue, and it is a very hot topic. However, you have kids who are finding themselves, they are trying to figure out who they are in this crazy world,” Nicole Hobbs, an Independent, said.

“I think my biggest frustration with it was it was the very first bill that was introduced… HB/SB 1 was to end gender-affirming care for minors. Was that really what we decided as a General Assembly, that the very first thing we have to do when we rank low in education, we rank low in rural hospitals, we rank low in child poverty, is first thing we’ve got to do — again out of the fear or again to play the base — is we’ve got to go after this? That’s the priority was just I didn’t understand why we spent so much time on this,” another Independent, Sarah Moore, said.

“I think the Tennessee law is fantastic. I think no amount of a child finding themself is worth a parent saying, ‘I’m going to mutilate my child’s body,’” said Aaron Fulcher, a conservative.

“We are playing with fire, I feel like, when it comes to having these surgeries on kids before they are 18. We don’t like kids to vote before they are 18. We don’t let them drink, smoke, do anything. You have to be a certain age to drive a car, and we’re going to put our children through these life-altering procedures that you can’t undo? I don’t understand how it’s even up for debate. Let the children decide when they are adults,” Hobbs added.

“Final thoughts, how divided do we think we are as a state on this topic, and how do we find common ground?” Ashman asked.

“For me, on the whole entire transgender issue, I can’t find common ground on that because I don’t live in a false reality. What God made you is what God made you,” Fulcher replied.

“I’m an eternal optimist, and I think if we can put more love out, I think if we can have conversations where we’re accepting and we’re being positive, we can find that, I think we can get somewhere,” Sierra Barnett, a Democrat, said.

“I think we just need more voices. I think that’s what it is. I think there’s too few people who have the megaphone in this state, on both sides, and they tend to be the loudest and most extreme. I often wonder, what happened to the moderate? On the micro, when we talk to each other, it’s amazing, and then when you look at the macro, in the government, in the media, and it’s not. We can’t be here and here and say the other side is evil,” Moore added.