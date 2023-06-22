NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Depending on how you look at it, there are at least seven bills that directly affect the LGBTQ+ community that passed the legislature this year.

“It’s really not the entire party, but there’s a certain faction that has correctly identified that it’s politically advantageous to continuously throwing red meat to their base by otherizing people,” Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said.

Though the large number allowed several to snake through the legislative process with relative ease, the bill to ban gender-affirming care for children and one outlawing some drag shows controlled the conversation.

“Making a life-altering decision where you’re going to have surgery that changes your body forever, during the teenage years or before is just devastating to a child’s psyche.” House Majority Leader William Lamberth said.

Lamberth sponsored the children’s gender-affirming care ban. He said the issue really came forward after right-wing extremist commentator Matt Walsh published a series of tweets about the practice happening at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

“Matt and his team did a very good job of bringing out the actual evidence that we had been looking for for quite some time,” Lamberth said. “We’ve been told anecdotally that this was happening to kids in our state. When Matt exposed at least one facility that was doing it, we knew that we had to act.”

With Walsh being such a partisan lightning rod, it raises the question: Are state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle taking cues from clearly partisan outlets?

“I think there’s a big disconnect between the legislature and the people right now,” Campbell said.

“What’s important to remember about this issue, this is not a partisan issue,” Lamberth said. “Folks that try to make it a partisan issue are taking advantage of children and their parents that are going through some of the most difficult times that anybody could ever imagine.”

Though the gender-affirming care ban and the controversial drag law dominated the conversation, there were certainly others.

Bills to allow private schools to regulate sports, prevent adult cabaret entertainment with references to drag, allowing teachers to use incorrect pronouns, define the term ‘sex’ as what you were born as and minimize the teaching of LGBTQ+ content all passed the legislature this year.

“The new ‘other’ is trans people,” Campbell said. “It’s just absolutely tragic because most of the trans people I ever met just want a right to exist as who they are.”

Of those seven bills, at least two are facing lawsuits, joining multiple others outside the scope of the LGBTQ+ community.

With all those lawsuits stacking up and taking taxpayer money to litigate, it’s not a far stretch to wonder if it’s worth it.

“Absolutely,” Lamberth said. “Any time we’re pursuing freedom and protecting children and making sure we have good policies here in Tennessee that protect Tennesseans, that’s worth fighting for in the court system and we’ll fight all day, every day.”

Democrats argue the opposite and that the disconnect between the legislature and constituency has never been clearer.

“On a positive note,” Campbell said, “I think everybody up here is starting to realize that.”