WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — “As an LGBTQ parent, please do not take down these stickers. I know for my teen, it meant the world to see this sticker at Green Hill High School,” Wilson County parent Erin Carroll Moore said in October.

It’s a headline we’ve seen nationwide: should safe space stickers be allowed in the classroom?

Back in October, a Wilson County School Board member pushed for all political, ideological and religious flags to be taken down in the classroom.

That same idea was proposed in the state legislature.

News 2 hosted a roundtable discussion to see what Wilson County voters on both sides of the aisle think in our “Voices of Tennessee” series.

“The heart of the conversation are safe space stickers and pride flags. Do you think it’s inappropriate or appropriate to have safe space stickers and pride flags in the classroom?” Ashman asked.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable, no. I think that if you’re driving to school and want a big pride flag on your truck, you can drive it around all you want; I think if you want it on your home screen on your phone, you can put it any way you want, but I think the fact of the matter is that over the years it has become a politicized issue. People are raised to say, ‘Our family doesn’t support that; My family do support that,’” said Aaron Fulcher, a conservative.

“I do have to agree with him. However, I do think the students should be able to express themselves. When you are a teenager, this is a time where you are finding yourself, and if they want a pride sticker, they should be able to have a pride sticker; if they want to have a MAGA sticker, they should have a MAGA sticker, but we need to make sure the classrooms don’t become a war zone, and I feel like having a rainbow flag or a MAGA flag, that could create problems too,” said Nicole Hobbs, an independent.

“I think you speak to the fact that there are some children when they are raised in homes where it is not welcomed or they feel unwelcomed, but you can see the flip side of that, like goodness, maybe the only time I come to school is when I have this particular teacher. I think you can speak to gay and lesbian students who says that one teacher, that one counselor saved my life,” said Sarah Moore, an independent.

“I think a sticker shows empathy. I think a sticker says, ‘This is a safe space for you to be who you are,’ and I think kids are very vulnerable, especially high school kids; that’s a turning point for a lot of kids. One teacher can change the trajectory of your life,” said Sierra Barnett, a Democrat.

“It’s not up to me as a 47-year-old straight woman to say, ‘A sticker doesn’t matter to me.’ We’ve heard from plenty of LGBTQ teens who have said, ‘That sticker made a difference to me,’” Moore said.

“If we are going to bring in safe space stickers with a pride flag on it, can we bring safe space stickers with a MAGA emblem on it? I think that’s in the safe category. I don’t think it creates a safe space. I don’t think a sticker creates a safe space; I think the educator in the classroom creates a safe space,” Fulcher said.