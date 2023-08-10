MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a few weeks, Governor Bill Lee and lawmakers will travel back up to Capitol Hill to talk public safety in a special session.

But if you journey out to Middle Tennessee State University’s campus, you’ll find it’s quiet these days.

“There are conflicting views in my household,” said Cara Best.

But conversations can still be found if you listen close enough.

“I think this is definitely a conversation that should definitely still be happening,” said Alyssa Williams.

The Covenant School shooting changed many lives four months ago.

“I have two younger brothers and so I guess I would say I wasn’t necessarily concerned about myself more than their safety,” said Best.

And forced discussions to be had regarding guns, students and their safety.

“There needs to be stricter gun laws especially,” said Williams. “That’s not a question anyone should be asking themselves…is this the year my school’s going to be shot up?”

Junior Davis Jones said he’s pro-guns and questions how different things would have been that day.

“Sometimes I wish people could take a step back and just look at what actually happens,” he said. “If Covenant had a fully armed police officer to help that or to sit there and stay there and protect those kids. What would have happened?”

While these students do feel their voices are loud, they still feel like lawmakers just aren’t listening to them.

“I think right now there’s not a lot of people that want to hear what we have to say,” Jones said. “I mean I’m 20 so some of them might not think that I have a mature mind or a strong opinion but obviously my opinion matters because I can vote.”

“There’s this tendency to think young people aren’t voting, they aren’t active in politics and that is so not true.”

“I think that lawmakers hear our voices but they don’t necessarily like what we’re saying so they choose to ignore it,” said Williams.

In a few weeks, Tennessee’s lawmakers will head back to the Capitol for a special session focused around public safety.

“I hope that they will listen to a wide range and diverse population since Tennessee is very diverse,” said Rebecca Klukowski.

And these students hope all these conversation will transform into the actions they’ve been waiting to see.

“I’m hoping that the future will be safer for everyone,” said Williams. “Not only just…in regards to gun laws but also for LGBTQ people, for people of color, for everyone. I want everyone to have that safe environment especially at schools within their education.”