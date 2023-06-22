CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bob Williams loves spending time with his kids. Last week, he taught his daughter how to fish and now, she’s hooked.

“I took her fishing and now she’s got fishing fever,” he said.

Williams said he’s probably like a lot of families in Tennessee. Like those families, he has to grapple with how to explain a rise in political polarization to his kids.

“Most of us are a little more conservative than the rest of the country,” Williams said. “We try to be more common sense than anything else.”

This year in the legislature, arguably the most polarizing topic outside of gun reform was an even sharper rise in legislation aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, with much of that affecting the transgender community.

“I think anyone can be saved, not just ‘straight people,’” Williams said, sarcastically holding up a peace sign.

Williams labels himself a hardline conservative Christian. He believes in firearm freedom and strong family values. So when asked about the transgender community, the answer may seem surprising to some.

“Jesus actually would probably want me to imitate him more and love more gay people and make friends with more gay people, and that’s what I’ve done,” Williams said. “People are people, man, just good or bad. We’re all somewhere in between.”

Of course, not everyone shares Williams’s same beliefs.

“If I change my identity from the way that God has created me, it displeases God,” traveling evangelist Ruby Jennings said. “So I’m going to suffer the consequences.”

Though, naturally, others do agree.

“Anybody should be able to be themselves regardless of who they are or what they’re going through,” Austin-Peay student LaBrea Brown-Nichols said.

With the legislature passing at least seven laws aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, News 2 asked people in the Clarksville community their top issues moving toward the next session and next election. Not a single one mentioned the LGBTQ+ community.

“The economy’s pretty important for the simple fact that as the economy goes that’s going to be whether people are happy or not,” Williams said. “Man, I want everybody to do well.”

Jennings went in a different direction. “How are we going to get our next generation to prosper and be in good health mentally?” she said.

Brown-Nichols, a member of a younger generation, had yet another perspective.

“I really want to see more safety at schools, children’s schools, elementaries, high school, middle school, all the schools,” she said. “Then, just gun control, because it is an issue.”

Finally, yet another person had a separate view.

“I don’t know that we do enough to help families succeed as a unit,” Liberty University student Chase Burk said.

Now, of course, this is an extremely small sample size. But it raises the question: Are the voices closer to the middle – the ‘quiet majority,’ if you will – being drowned out? Is a middle ground even possible?

“[Respect] is something that our parents taught us and their parents taught them,” Williams said, referring to the rise in polarization.

Though these conversations are tough, he said they’re important to have.