NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man goes missing without a trace until his car was found abandoned in an apartment complex in West Nashville.

Marcus Rutledge was 23-years-old when he was last seen at his residence on Park Dale Drive in Nashville on June 8, 1998.

Marcus Rutledge missing since 1998. (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

“He was reported missing the same day by his girlfriend after she was unable to get ahold of him and went over to his apartment and he wasn’t there,” said Detective Matthew Filter with Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Missing Persons Unit.

According to investigators, no one knew where he could be.

“We didn’t really have anything initially to go on in the case until July 1st 1998,” said Filter. “His car was found in an apartment complex over on the west side of Nashville.”

Rutledge was a senior at Tennessee State University at the time of his disappearance.

His dog was found shut in the bathroom with no food and only the toilet to drink from, something uncharacteristic of Rutledge’s behavior.

Authorities believe foul play may have been involved.

If you have any information about Rutledge or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, you’re asked to call Detective Filter at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463). Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.