NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A night of fun turned into the last moments a Nashville women was seen alive. It’s a case Metro Nashville Police detectives have been investigating for nearly four decades.

Linda Carol Taylor was 34-years-old when her friends reported her missing on April 24, 1983.

Linda Taylor missing from Nashville since 1983. (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

“She had gone out with a friend of hers the night of April 23rd,” said Detective Matthew Filter with MNPD’s Cold Case Homicide Missing Persons Unit. “They had met a couple guys and had gone out to a place called The Jungle on 4th Avenue South.”

Detective Filter said the group wounded up at 2120 Belmont Boulevard Apartment C.

“Linda stayed at that apartment with that guy while her friend and the other guy went somewhere else. Her friend came back a couple of hours later to pick Linda up, but the guy at the apartment said she had left already,” said Det. Filter.

Investigators said the man refused to allow them into the apartment. Taylor has not been seen nor heard from since. Foul play is suspected in this case.

“That fact that back in the 1980s you didn’t have the surveillance that you’d got now where everybody’s movements, at least when they’re out in public, are pretty much being tracked. It definitely makes it a lot more difficult to find out where people go of what may have happened to a person,” explained Filter.

Taylor had brown hair, blue yes, and a yellow eagle tattoo on her upper left shoulder.

It’s one reason why Det. Filter urges anyone that knew Taylor and may have information about that night or any information about her life in general is asked to contact him at 615-862-7803.

You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463). Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

News 2 investigates The Missing – digging deeper into renewed efforts to find Tennesseans who vanished.



