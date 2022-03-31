NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville man who was living with his mom left to go to the store but never returned.

23-year-old William Morris was last seen leaving his mother’s house July 27, 2003.

William Morris missing since 2003. (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

“Best we can tell, he never showed up at the store,” said Detective Matthew Filter with Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Missing Persons Unit.

Morris was reported missing a few hours later.

The investigation has placed the victim with other individuals at a nearby apartment complex where he may have been engaged in an altercation.

“We are almost definitely certain that he was met with foul play – based on the information we know,” said Filter. “We don’t have any concrete suspects, but we do have some persons of interest in the case.”

If you have any information about Morris or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance call Detective Filter at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463). Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.