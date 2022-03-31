NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Known to her friends as “Olli”, a vibrant Tennessee mother with a captivating smile was last seen May 1, 1989.

Olivette Turner was 30-years-old living in the Nashville area at the time of her disappearance.

Olivette Turner missing since 1989. (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

“She had made mention about going up to Pennsylvania to either visit or live with an aunt,” said Detective Matthew Filter with Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Missing Persons Unit.

However, her aunt said Turner never turned up at her home and she wasn’t aware of her coming to visit.

“She didn’t have a vehicle or any mode to travel. She was known to utilize truck drivers and hitch hike her way to various locations.” Filter continued, “There’s always the possibility that she got into the truck with the wrong person.”

On May 17, 1989, Turner was reported missing by her sister after family members had not seen or heard from her in several days.

“She has a daughter that she left behind, which kind of makes us feel as though something probably bad happened to her,” Filter said. “It’s hard to believe that a mother would just leave a young child behind.”

Her family is still in contact with Detective Filter hoping for any closure. Even if closure means Turner is safe and is choosing to not come home.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Filter at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463). Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.