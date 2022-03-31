NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been nearly 40 years since a 29-year-old Nashville woman started her morning routine and was never seen again.

Veda Lou Powers vanished May 26, 1982.

Veda Lou Powers missing from Nashville since 1982. (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

It’s a case Detective Matthew Filter with Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Missing Persons Unit has been trying to solve.

“She worked at St. Thomas Hospital. She was a mother. She had a boyfriend at the time,” said Det. Filter.

On that morning Powers dropped her children off at daycare, picked up her sister and took her to her job.

Powers told her sister she had taken the day off and was going back home to bed. She was never heard from again.

Powers was reported missing on May 28th. Then on the 30th, they found a clue.

Her orange 1975 Chevrolet Monza was found abandoned several blocks from her home on 14th Avenue South near Edgehill Avenue.

“One of the things with the case that makes us believe that foul play was involved is that she had very poor eyesight. She was one of those people who couldn’t get by without her glasses.” Det. Filter continued, “The one thing that was found inside her car were her eyeglasses.”

Police have a person of interest in this case, but they need help your help. Especially from friends or coworkers that she maybe would have confided in about something maybe she didn’t want her family to know about. Information like that could be very helpful.

Powers left behind two children, and she has been described as a reliable employee and devoted parent who was very close to her family.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact Detective Filter at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463). Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.