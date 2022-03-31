NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with a mental disability living in a group home in Dickson traveled to Nashville and disappeared. His family hasn’t stopped looking for him since 1985.

Ricky Franks was 24-years-old when he was last seen on June 7th, 1985.

Ricky Franks missing since 1985. (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

“For some reason he decided to leave that group home and came back to Nashville to where his mother was living at the time,” said Detective Matthew Filter with Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Missing Persons Unit.

Her home was located in the 1600 block of Norvel Avenue in Nashville.

“His mother happened to be driving down the road and saw Ricky walking down the street toward the house,” said Filter. “She stopped and had a brief conversation with him and told him she was just going to the store and she would be back just to go to the house.”

Franks wasn’t at the house when his mother returned, according to Filter.

“We know that Ricky did make it back to the house. His stepbrother was home at the time.” Filter continued, “Ricky waited for about 15 minutes and then the left home and was last seen walking away.”

Detective Filter said they have received tips about possible sightings, “There is a possibility that Ricky could still be alive.”

Franks is 5’10” and weighed 145lbs at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact Detective Filter at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463). Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.