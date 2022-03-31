NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly five years ago, a Nashville father boarded a plane to Mexico and was never heard from again.

Terrance Reynolds called his family September 23, 2017, to let them know his flight was taking off and that was the last contact he had with them, according to Detective Matthew filter with Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Missing Persons Unit.

Reynolds was known to many as Terry and was 38-years-old when he vanished.

Terrance Reynolds missing since 2017. (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

“He facetimed with his mother. He was actually in San Diego, California on an airplane and he told his mother that he was flying into Mexico to a party. That was the last time any body ever heard from or had contact with him,” said Filter.

Filter admitted dealing with another country in an investigation is difficult.

“We’ve been in contact with the consulate down in Mexico trying to get any information to find out if maybe he got incarcerated down there, which is not the case – at least they’re claiming that he is not in their custody,” said Filter.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact Detective Filter at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463). Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.