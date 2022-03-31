NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cold case known on a national level remains unsolved today.

The disappearance of 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders rocked the country in 2003.

Nearly 20 years later the FBI is asking you to take a renewed look at age progression pictures.

Age progression photos of Tabitha Tuders missing since 2003. (Photos courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Matthew Foster, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, said, “She was on her way to the school bus stop like any other day and never made it onto that bus. Everyone’s been looking for ever since.”

While it’s a case the FBI has worked for 19 years, leads to solving it have become limited.

“I wish that every single day we had tips coming in on this case. We need more,” said Foster. “We would work every single one that we get. we do work every single one that we get.”

Age progressed photos depict what Tuders may have look like at age 19 and again at age 29. Today, Tuders who would be 32-years-old.

“The greatest thing we could do would be bring home their loved one, safely.” Foster continued, “If we can’t do that, we want to bring closure to the family and let them know the search is over.”

Tuders has a birthmark on her stomach and a scar on her finger.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to her recovery.

If you have any information contact 1-800-CALL-FBI OR visit tips.fbi.gov.