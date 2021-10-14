THP combats speeding as radar gun hits on triple digits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans seem to be pretty comfortable speeding. It’s a problem plaguing the roads regardless of where you drive said one trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

News 2’s Alex Denis joined THP’s Drew Heath for a patrol in a marked car – surprisingly, catching drivers speeding into the triple digits. The radar clocked 93, 96, then even 123 mph!

“I had one at 126 one morning, but he did stop,” Heath said the driver told him he was late for work.

A growing trend troopers see happening during the morning commute and as more people move to Middle Tennessee.

“10 or 15 years ago, it might take them 20 minutes to get to work, and now it’s taking them 45 minutes to an hour, and they’re not really giving themselves enough time,” Heath said.

Aggressive driving through speeding has turned roads into race tracks taking the term ‘rush hour’ to a new level.

Heath said the 223 mile marker on I-40 is where aggressive drivers are found a lot. For what reason? “I don’t know. It’s where the Davidson County line and the Wilson County line meet. It’s like once they get out of Wilson and into Davidson or vise versa they always seem to be speeding there.”

And, that’s exactly what Denis experienced in her ride along. A driver, who was clocked at driver 36 mph over the speed limit at 106, is pulled over and found to not have a driver’s license.

“We can’t stop every car we see,” said Heath. But, when he does pull someone over, he hopes the interaction changes the way they drive in the future.

News 2 digs deeper into the dangers posed by aggressive drivers and what cops are doing about it in our special reports ‘Aggressive Drivers’ on-air and on WKRN.com.

“Who knows, that may prevent a death later down the road or enlighten them.”