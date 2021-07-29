Thousands of jobs available at Amazon in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s known for its fast delivery and in Middle Tennessee, its fast growth. Tech giant, Amazon, is expanding Nashville to Lebanon with thousands of available jobs.

“I’m thankful to be a part of a company that has so much innovation and technology,” Donna Purcell said an Operations Manager at Amazon, “A company where we’re told growth is not only encouraged, but expected.”

Purcell continued, “In my time at Amazon, I’ve promoted eight people to the next level, and additionally, I’ve seen firsthand that Amazon loves to promote within.” Personally, she has been promoted four times in just four years.

A lot has changed since Amazon first launched its operations in Tennessee ten years ago. Today, the company employs more than 25,000 full and part-time employees, and that number continues growing.

“We will bring you in and train you, but we also want to hear what your interests are within the company, and what your career pathway interests are, so we can put you into that position for success,” Holly Sullivan said the Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon.

Across Tennessee there are 10 fulfillment and sortation centers. The company opened up their brand new robotics fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet most recently. Sullivan said over the next few months they’re looking to fill 1,500 at that location.

There, employees will work alongside innovative technology to pick, pack, and ship customer orders.

“We take people of all different backgrounds with all different education levels, and no matter who you are when you walk in the door, day one you can absolutely succeed here,” Purcell said.

Then, there are the delivery stations, like the one in La Vergne where packages are transported from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers to the delivery stations, then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the chance to be their own boss, like Demetrice Hall. “I make sure we have enough vehicles available and drivers available to cover our routes and make sure the fleets are good to go,” Hall said, who now manages 60 employees.

“I spent 24 years in the United States Air Force, so I did logistics with explosives. We shipped, received, transported explosive,” he said. “I took those talents and brought them to Amazon, and it’s been great.”

The tech giant is still working to fill 5,000 jobs at Amazon Nashville, the company’s Southeastern U.S hub for their retail operations business, set to open in a few weeks.

It’s one of the largest job commitments in Tennessee’s history and they’re almost halfway there.

Sullivan said 2,000 people have already been hired, and right now they’re working on filling 500 open positions.

“We have openings everywhere from software development engineer to HR functions to finance functions,” Sullivan said.

No matter your experience, Amazon is looking to hire those of all skill and education levels with pay starting at $15.50 an hour.

“Here are un-paralleled opportunities here no matter if you want to move up in operations, or if you want to delve into something like the learning teams, or if you have a passion for working with people. You can go into HR. There’s something for everyone here, and also we love to promote from within, so there’s are so many opportunities for anyone,” Purcell said.

Though the application and interview process differs from role to role, all employees get the same benefits starting day one. That includes full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401K with a 50 percent match.

These new jobs include a mix of technical and non-technical roles for candidates at all skill and education levels.

Recent job listings at Amazon Nashville include: Global Supply Chain Analyst, Transportation Procurement Manager, Fleet Solutions Program manager, Support Engineer, Financial Analyst, and the list goes on and on.

The range of pay varies, depending on the role, seniority and complexity.

However, when Amazon first started advertising jobs downtown Nashville, on average, salaries exceeded $150K.

“We have a leadership principal, and the premise of it is, as we invest in communities, we have a responsibility to leave them in a better position,” Sullivan said.

Amazon has invested $700 million to train 100,000 U.S employees with new skills, so they can access in-demand, higher-paying jobs at Amazon or elsewhere.

Sullivan said they plan to pull talent from not only Tennessee but all over the Southeast.

In addition to the direct jobs at Amazon, the company expects their $230 million investment to create thousands more jobs in other industries such as construction, building services, hospitality, and retail.

“If they interview today, we’d love to have them start within the next 30 days,” Sullivan said.

If you’re interested in applying to positions at Amazon Nashville click here.

If you’re interested in Amazon warehouse jobs click here.

Amazon offers two options for those interested in working as a delivery driver, so you’re able to choose the role that’s the best fit for you.

Anyone interested in driving with VETsmart Express also can text “VTSE” to 464646 to learn more.

A referral bonus of $250 is available for current VETsmart Express employees when the driver referred reaches 90 days of continuous employment.