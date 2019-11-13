The statistical chances of seeing a white Christmas in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Snow on the ground is a hallmark of Christmas movies and is heavily featured in a lot of Christmas songs. But what are our chances of dashing through the snow on Christmas Day here in Middle Tennessee?

Not great, but not quite zero!

According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), there’s a 2% chance of seeing an inch of snow or more on Christmas Day in Nashville. The chances of having an inch of snow or more on the ground on Christmas Day hovers around 2 to 3% for most of Middle Tennessee. But, there is one area in Middle Tennessee where a white Christmas is more likely.

While it is unlikely, snow on the ground on Christmas Day does happen. The last time Nashville had snow on the ground on Christmas Day was in 2010. In 1969, 2.4 inches of snow fell on Christmas Day.

What part of Middle TN has the best shot at a white Christmas?

The further east you head, the greater your chances of snow on Christmas will be. Cities on The Cumberland Plateau are more likely to have a white Christmas than other parts of Middle Tennessee. If you live in Crossville, your chances of seeing a white Christmas go up to 13%.

The city in Middle Tennessee that is most likely to have an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas Day is Jamestown. The chance of a white Christmas in Jamestown is 15%!