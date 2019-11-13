The snowiest days in Middle Tennessee history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee is no stranger to snowfall, however, typically we see just a few inches at most at one time. But there have been some very snowy days in the past. Let’s take a look at times in the past where a lot of snow fell at once.

Tennessee State Office Building after a snow storm in 1940. Image courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives

The snowiest day in Nashville history was March 17, 1892, when 17 inches fell. The second snowiest day in Nashville was February 3, 1886, when 9.8 inches fell. Coming in third was February 25, 1894, when 9.7 inches impacted the city. The fourth snowiest day was February 11, 1910, when a winter storm brought 8.8 inches. The fifth snowiest day was January 29, 1905, when Nashville saw a total of 8.5 inches.

Other cities in Middle Tennessee have seen some impressive one-day snowfalls. One foot of snow fell in Clarksville on Jan. 6, 1910, setting a record for the snowiest day in Clarksville history.

In Riddleton, an incredible 18.7 inches of snow fell on March 17, 1892. Lawrenceburg had 16 inches of snowfall on Jan. 1, 1964. That same New Year’s Day snowstorm brought 15.5 inches of snow to Waynesboro and 15 inches of snow to Columbia.

The average amount of snow that falls each year in Nashville is 6.3 inches. But a look at the past shows that even bigger snowfalls can happen. On Jan. 22, 2016, 8 inches of snow fell in one day.