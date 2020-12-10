‘The secret got out’: City Manager discusses Mt. Juliet’s growth

MT. JULIET, Tenn., (WKRN) — The city’s recognizable clock ticks on, yet one thing remains the same. People are drawn to Mt. Juliet.



“The secret got out,” said City Manager Kenny Martin.



He believes the town’s proximity to Nashville, local amenities, and down-home charm all contribute to the steady stream of new residents. “Folks wanting to move here will only increase.”



Consistently ranked in the Top 5 cities for most growth in Tennessee, the population now sits at roughly 40,000. This year, just like last, Martin has seen extreme interest in residential building permits.



“We broke a record last year. And, we’re probably going to break the record we broke last year again this year,” explained Martin.



Keeping up with demand, construction is now common. The Providence area continues to attract recognizable brands while mom-and-pop shops thrive, Martin said, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the tornado that tore through town the morning of March 3rd.



“We’re up about a million dollars in sales tax numbers over last year. That’s unbelievable.”



With such interest in the city, Martin admitted, there have been some growing pains like the increase of traffic. He likened it to a well-choreographed dance.



“We’re trying to do a better job on the front end now of saying – ok, if you’re going to put this development in, that’s going to create this much traffic, we want you to put the roads in first. Normally, it doesn’t work that way. Sometime growth can get ahead of infrastructure.”



Traffic is a nuisance Martin noticed too as he’s lived in Mt. Juliet for 30 years. He said city officials are always looking for affordable ways to improve flow. In the meantime, Martin said, “I think we need to focus more on the things that make people happy and makes them smile.”



You’ll find one example on Mt. Juliet road. “We took an old piano. We had an artist paint a mural on in. We put a little pavilion around it. It’s just something to look at and marvel at. Then, just bang on the keys. Get away from it all.”



Martin believes those throwback moments to a simpler time help keep the small-town feel.



“Mt. Juliet is a place where we want everyone to feel welcome, and we just got to get through the growth together.” In a way, Martin continues, “That respects the deep-rooted values of the community.”