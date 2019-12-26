The election of John Cooper: A look at Nashville’s historic mayoral race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The biggest political story in Nashville in 2019 was the election of John Cooper as the metro government’s ninth mayor. Cooper won by the biggest margin in Nashville mayoral history.

Cooper’s 40-point landslide victory is even more surprising when seven months earlier, he announced his intention was to not run. But minds can change.

Cooper defeated conservative Carol Swain, progressive John Ray Clemmons, and forced a runoff against the incumbent mayor, David Briley.

The runoff pit one huge political family name against another. David Briley is the grandson of Beverly Briley, the first mayor of the metro government.

John Cooper is the son of Governor Prentice Cooper and the brother of Congressman Jim Cooper.

Cooper, a metro councilman at-large, pointed out the city’s financial shortages under Mayor Briley, cited an intention of not raising property taxes, and set a goal of pay raises for metro employees.

He was seen as a change agent from the scandal and resignation of Mayor Megan Barry and the continuation of Barry’s policies under the Briley administration. Choosing Cooper was seen as a way to clean the slate of the past 3 years.

Cooper says priority one is getting the city’s financial problems and pay inequities corrected. “Pay is going to be the first thing to get right. To get more revenues, hopeful from downtown and tourist sources, to work with the state to do that…”

As mayor, Cooper now faces at least a $40 million shortfall in 2020. Yet he has now promised to somehow find the money to give teachers a promised 3% pay hike. “I have heard questions from teachers and school support staff about whether they will be receiving the 3 percent cost of living adjustment in January. The answer is an unequivocal yes. Teachers and support staff will see a pay increase on their January checks.”

Cooper’s first full year as mayor beings in 2020.

