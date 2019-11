NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are many types of winter weather and most of us are familiar with snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Sometimes winter storms mean a winter wonderland while in other cases it's a cold slushy mess. However, there are some winter weather events that are just plain weird. Let's take a closer look at the weirdest winter weather.

Snownado: While this may sound like something from a bad science fiction movie, snownadoes do exist, but they are incredibly rare. Only captured on camera six times, very specific conditions need to be in place for these to form. A colder air mass needs to pass over a warmer surface heated by sunlight, and a low-level wind shear or colliding air currents need to be present to get the air to spin.