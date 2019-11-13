1  of  15
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Christian County Schools Clarksville Montgomery,CO Clay County Schools Grundy County Schools Jackson County Schools Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Muhlenberg County Schools Pickett County Schools Putnam County Schools Stewart County Schools Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools White County Schools

The coldest days in Middle Tennessee history

Special Reports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cold temperatures are not unusual in Middle Tennessee during the winter months. The average temperature for the month of December in Nashville is a chilly 40.4 degrees while the average for the month of January is 37.7 degrees. But on occasion, incredibly frigid temperatures move into the mid-state and we dip into sub-zero territory.

Let’s start out with Nashville. The coldest it has ever been in Nashville was -17° on January 21, 1985. The day before, the temperature fell to -16°, the second coldest day in Nashville’s record books. Other parts of the mid-state have also seen sub-zero temperatures. 

The lowest temperatures recorded in Woodbury was an incredible -28° on January 21, 1985. The day before Valentine’s day in 1899 was extremely cold in McMinnville when temperatures fell to -26°.

The coldest temperature recorded in Livingston was -25° on January 21, 1985, that same day a record low of -25° was also recorded in Smithville.

In Clarksville, the coldest temperature every recorded was -20 degrees on January 16, 1982. 

Image from the Tennessean of people having fun in the cold weather at Centennial Park. January 15, 1928. Photo courtesy of the Nashville Public Library.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar