The coldest days in Middle Tennessee history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cold temperatures are not unusual in Middle Tennessee during the winter months. The average temperature for the month of December in Nashville is a chilly 40.4 degrees while the average for the month of January is 37.7 degrees. But on occasion, incredibly frigid temperatures move into the mid-state and we dip into sub-zero territory.

Let’s start out with Nashville. The coldest it has ever been in Nashville was -17° on January 21, 1985. The day before, the temperature fell to -16°, the second coldest day in Nashville’s record books. Other parts of the mid-state have also seen sub-zero temperatures.

The lowest temperatures recorded in Woodbury was an incredible -28° on January 21, 1985. The day before Valentine’s day in 1899 was extremely cold in McMinnville when temperatures fell to -26°.

The coldest temperature recorded in Livingston was -25° on January 21, 1985, that same day a record low of -25° was also recorded in Smithville.

In Clarksville, the coldest temperature every recorded was -20 degrees on January 16, 1982.