‘The appeal of Nashville will transcend COVID-19’ just like after the 2010 flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A blanket of water lies over Nashville, drowning some of the most recognizable landmarks in our city.

“It was a nightmare. We never thought that we were going to get flooded,” said the CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Colin Reed.

The overflowing Cumberland River took Reed, and so many others, by surprise as the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service predicted the crest would hit two feet below the levy.

“But in the middle of Sunday afternoon, it was about six inches from the top of the levy and something was amiss,” remembered Reed.

Alex Denis: What was your reaction when you received that phone call?

Reed: “I don’t think I can actually give you my reaction on a public channel like this. But, frankly, it was one of shock and horror.”

PHOTOS: Remembering the Nashville flood of 2010

Reed, and his team at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, wasted no time.

Reed: “Within three hours, we had the hotel evacuated.”

Roughly 1,500 guests were displaced. Loaded buses full of visitors headed to the McGavock High School gymnasium.

Reed: “If I could give you one story that will stay with me until the day I die. At 11, at night the general manager of the hotel at the time gets up on a table with one of the bullhorns and said ‘ladies and gentlemen, I want to give you an update. The Cascades lobby currently has six feet of water in it.’ You could hear a pin drop.”

The murky water continued to rise eventually cresting almost 12 feet above flood stage.

Furniture floated in the lobby, the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage was unrecognizable.

Reed: “We have photographs of the stage door where literally water was halfway up it.”

Thankfully, Reed had a crisis management plan prepared. He instantly put it to work and asked his team, “What can we do now, that will transform this business so when it comes back it’s better than where it was?”

During the past decade, the answer became clear to all of Nashville.

Reed’s ability to re-imagine the area helped transform Music City into a worldwide tourist destination. The parallel to today’s environment with COVID-19 starkly similar to the challenge he faced then.

Reed: “By the end of February, we had had the best two months that we had ever had as a company and this was going to be our record year. You fast forward 6-8 weeks and we basically have every business shut.”

Alex Denis: “Are you concerned Nashville’s tourism industry won’t recover from this?”

Reed: “This is a very complicated question we could spend a long time discussing it.”

He went on to explain easy access to streaming music has helped people gain a true appreciation for country music.

Reed: “That is what’s creating a demand into Nashville. So the question becomes, does COVID-19 fundamentally change that? And my answer is, no.”

But Reed admits, you can’t rush a rebound.

Reed: “The people in this city got a strong backbone. I promise you, a year from now, two years from now, we will look back on this as another learning building experience. The appeal of Nashville will transcend COVID-19.”