The 2010 Flood: A look at the catastrophic Middle Tennessee flood 10 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend marks a decade since the catastrophic 2010 flood in Nashville and surrounding communities.

Up to 16-inches of rain deluged Middle Tennessee in just two days, causing billions of dollars in damage and leaving 18 people dead.

News 2 photojournalist, Ben Danter, compiled the video essay from the tragic event. You can see the clip at the top of this story.

It took time, but Nashville bounced back from that disaster with historic growth. How will lessons learned from that recovery help us today?