Lebanon Police offering reward for information after deadly overdoses

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — After three people died from drug overdoses, Lebanon Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of their dealer.

Police were called to a house on Rollingwood Drive on July 18 and found two people, a 20-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, dead from an overdose. A third person, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

Officers are now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who supplied or assisted in supplying the drugs that killed them.

In a Facebook post, an officer wrote: “The Lebanon Police Department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and we are committed to both finding the person or persons who supplied the drugs, that in this case destroyed three families, and arresting and prosecuting others who would supply drugs in our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eddie Brown at 615-453-4356.

