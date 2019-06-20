3 plead guilty in 16-year-old’s fatal overdose in Smyrna

Three men will soon be sentenced for their role in a 16-year-old’s fatal overdose in Rutherford County earlier this year.
In May, police responded to a scene on the 100 block of Smyrna Dr. to a 16-year-old who had overdosed on heroin.
He was unresponsive at the scene and passed away a few days later.
Through an investigation, it was revealed that Eric Cowell of Lebanon, William Yager of Lebanon, and Brett Austin McCord of Smyrna were all responsible for the 16-year-old having acquired the heroin in the first place.
Cowell pleaded guilty to criminal negligence homicide and casual exchange of heroin to a minor.
Yager pleaded guilty to casual exchange of heroin to a minor.
McCord plead guilty to criminal negligence homicide.