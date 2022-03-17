NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Violent Crimes Division is looking for a woman wanted for kidnapping and robbing a man.

Authorities said Jessica Hope Elkins, 33, has three outstanding felony warrants for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping.

“She had met up with the victim and explained that she wanted to spend the night with him, so they arranged for a hotel. When they were at the hotel room she left the door open and told the victim that she needed to go tell her friends that she didn’t need them,” explained Lieutenant Shaun Rohweder.

“Just a few minutes later, two other people joined them in the room and assaulted the victim, kidnapped him, took his car, went to an ATM, took money and it continues.”

Thankfully, the victim was able to get help.

“He mouthed the words ‘I’m being robbed’ to the clerk at the 7-11 where they took him. The clerk called 911. [The victim] then called 911 from the emergency part of his Garmin watch, and we were able to track him down and find him still with the suspects just a little bit later,” Rohweder said.

Elkins is known to also go by the aliases Jessica Murphy and Shania Miller. Police believe she’s still in the area.

Jessisca Hope Elkins mug courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department

“She’s been known to be in McMinnville, Coffee County, and Warren County are some of the places, and she still stays in Davidson County,” Rohweder said. “It’s entirely possible that she doesn’t know that she has these warrants.”

If you have any information about Jessica Elkins’ whereabouts, then you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.