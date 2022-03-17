NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has partnered with law enforcement to help them track down Tennessee’s most wanted fugitives.

Robertson County

Landell Babb

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Landell Babb. He is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and probation violations.

He was last seen in Springfield.

If you have any information about Babb’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (615) 384-7971.

Mug of Landall Babb courtesy of Robertson County Sheriff’s Office

Brandy Jones

Detectives need help locating Brandy Jones. She is wanted for criminal impersonation and corrections violations.

Her last known address is in Greenbrier.

Reach out to Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 384-7971, if you have any information on her whereabouts.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Mug of Brandy Jones courtesy of Robertson County Sheriff’s Office

Cortnee Lewis

Robertson County deputies are also trying to track down Cortnee Lewis. She is wanted on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person.

Her last known address is in Clarksville.

Contact the Sheriff’s office at (615) 384-7971 if you have information that can help investigators.

Image provided by Robertson County Sheriff’s Office

Cheatham County

Danny Vowell

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Danny Vowell. The 32-year-old is wanted on charges including vandalism, domestic aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

If you have any information that can help detectives, you’re urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (615) 792-4341.

Danny Vowell mug courtesy of Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

Hickman County

Michael Fuller

Michael Fuller is facing a long list of serious charges from the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of aggravated assault and a hit and run.

There are outstanding warrants against him for aggravated assaults, evading arrest, reckless endangerment of a minor, hit and run, leaving the scene, driving on a revoked license, and reckless driving. He was last seen in the city of Columbia.

If you have any information on Fuller’s whereabouts you’re urged to call Lieutenant Levi Mobley at (931) 729-6143.

Michael Fuller picture courtesy of Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Gatlin

Brandon Gatlin, 31, is another fugitive wanted by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. Gatlin has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, armed during dangerous felonies, aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm while under an order of protection, and theft of property.

Gatlin was last seen in the city of Centerville. If you have any information, please call Lieutenant Levi Mobley at (931) 729-6143.

Brandon Gatlin mug courtesy of Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

Brentwood

Edricka Carney

Brentwood police are working to find Edricka Carney.

Investigators say Carney is wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at a TJ Maxx that turned violent.

Citizens tried blocking her vehicle with their own cars and one person was hit during the incident.

Mug of Edricka Carney

Taja NeSmith

Police say Taja NeSmith pistol-whipped a person during a drug deal.

He’s wanted for assault and aggravated robbery

Mug of Taja NeSmith

If you have seen either NeSmith or Carney, you’re asked to contact Brentwood Police at (615) 371-0160.