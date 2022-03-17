SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man charged with first-degree murder has been on the run for nearly nine years.

Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta went by the name “Soviet” and is wanted for the shooting of three people during a fight at a restaurant located at 1890 Almaville Road in Smyrna on June 23, 2013.



“Soviet was a member of the band there and had been playing that night,” explained Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department. “He was known for dealing drugs around Rutherford County, and once the fight broke out, he just started firing shots into the crowd.”

Mouthouta was last seen driving a 2004 silver Honda Accord with Tennessee license plate 093-NGR.

“We’ve had a few sightings, some of which were in Tennessee when we initially started out. The most recent sighting that we had, prior to him allegedly leaving the country, was in Redding, California,” Nabours said. “The last word that we got is that Mr. Mouthouta is in Thailand running a bar up in that area.”

Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta mug courtesy of Smyrna Police Department

The suspect does have family in the area and may still travel back to the U.S. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Smyrna Police Department at (615) 459-6644 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.