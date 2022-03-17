NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police believe a juvenile, responsible for murder, is in the area and could be armed and dangerous.

Police are looking to arrest Adrian Cameron II, now 17-years-old, for the shooting death of 50-year-old Josh Evans, which happened in September of 2021.

“He was in an apartment selling narcotics for his father during the event,” alleged Adam Read with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Homicide Division. “Our victim came to the location and during an altercation at the apartment [Cameron] wound up shooting him and then fleeing the scene.”

The victim’s body was later recovered at Rock Harbor Marina. That was 6 months ago. Cameron hasn’t been seen since.

“We’ve heard that he’s in Louisville, Kentucky. He was at one point driving a Porsche, but that was eventually recovered. So, we’re not sure what he’s driving at this point,” Read said. “He could be in the surrounding area of Middle Tennessee. We do know that someone is definitely helping him. There is someone out there giving him funds, transportation, and a place to stay.”

Police are asking for the community’s help to get an alleged killer off the streets.

“If he’s done it before, there’s a possibility that he could take [life] again at any point,” Read said. “That’s why we want to get him into custody safely.”

In September of 2021, Cameron’s father was fatally shot after firing on MNPD SWAT. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still actively investigating that shooting.

Adrian Cameron III mug courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department

If you have any information about Adrian Cameron’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.