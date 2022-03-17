NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police hope you can help them catch a man wanted for attempted criminal homicide from a December 2021 shooting when a woman was shot multiple times before being thrown from a car.

The suspect, Marlon Deshawn Lewis, is 43-years-old. He’s wanted for questioning in a North Nashville shooting. He’s also a person of interest in a case the violent crimes division is investigating, and he has three outstanding felony warrants against him including aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping.

“It happens regularly and just about every day in Davidson County, where folks are out on bond and out committing other dangerous violent felonies. Mr. Lewis is no exception. The charges that he’s wanted for are violent in nature, and if anyone sees him out on the street, they’re urged to call 911 immediately,” said Lieutenant Shaun Rohweder.

Marlon Deshawn Lewis mug courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department

You can also reach out to Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME where you can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.