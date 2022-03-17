HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is wanted for first-degree murder, and law enforcement needs your help locating Obed Cruz-Mena.

On May 4, 2010, the Hendersonville Police Department discovered a 23-year-old woman dead from strangulation in an apartment on Sanders Ferry Road.

“She was going through a divorce of her husband, who was Obed Cruz-Mena. He was 22 at the time – this is back in 2010,” explained Detective Steve Malach with Hendersonville Police.

Malach continued, “The day before, he was working at Chili’s restaurant in Rivergate, Tennessee. When he was there, he was having an argument with a woman on the phone alleged to be Ms. [Ashley] Sircy. He was going to work an extra shift that night. So, he told the boss, ‘do you mind if I go home and take care of the problem?’ Because it was causing a disturbance at his job. Right around 3:15, 3:30 or so, he made two phone calls to his brothers. In one he said he was having problems with his wife, and the last phone call he made.. all he said was, ‘I did something really bad and then he hung up.'”

Cruz-Mena’s vehicle was discovered abandoned in Southern Texas near the Mexico border. He still has ties to Middle Tennessee.

“I understand he has family in the United States in different cities. So, if they know anything – if they know his whereabouts – we would love for them to give us a call and let us know where he may be located,” Malach said.

Obed Cruz Mena mug courtesy Hendersonville Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.